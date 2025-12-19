Florida State hosts Mississippi Valley State after James’ 27-point performance

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-10) at Florida State Seminoles (5-6) Tallahassee, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-10) at Florida State Seminoles (5-6)

Tallahassee, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -39.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State faces Florida State after Michael James scored 27 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 88-64 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The Seminoles have gone 5-1 at home. Florida State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Delta Devils are 0-7 in road games. Mississippi Valley State allows 90.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 23.4 points per game.

Florida State averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 10.3 per game Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Florida State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Magee averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Robert McCray is shooting 43.4% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

James is averaging 20.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Delta Devils. Daniel Mayfield is averaging 13.2 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 81.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 68.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

