Florida State hosts Hidalgo and No. 18 Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2) at Florida State Seminoles (4-6)

Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Notre Dame visits Florida State after Hannah Hidalgo scored 28 points in Notre Dame’s 69-62 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Seminoles have gone 3-3 in home games. Florida State is fourth in the ACC scoring 78.6 points while shooting 40.8% from the field.

The Fighting Irish are 0-1 on the road. Notre Dame averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Florida State averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame averages 79.9 points per game, 1.0 more than the 78.9 Florida State gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sole Williams is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 16.9 points and 3.3 assists. Jasmine Shavers is shooting 36.9% and averaging 12.1 points.

Hidalgo is scoring 27.1 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Cassandre Prosper is averaging 13.3 points and 5.0 rebounds.

