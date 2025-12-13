Florida State hosts Barbot and Charleston (SC)

Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-2) at Florida State Seminoles (4-7, 0-1 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-2) at Florida State Seminoles (4-7, 0-1 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) visits Florida State after Taryn Barbot scored 22 points in Charleston (SC)’s 66-47 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Seminoles have gone 3-4 in home games. Florida State has a 3-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cougars are 2-1 on the road. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA with 15.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Grace Ezebilo averaging 3.9.

Florida State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) averages 77.3 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 80.2 Florida State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sole Williams is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 16.1 points and 3.3 assists. Jasmine Shavers is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games.

Barbot is averaging 22.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Cougars. Taylor Barbot is averaging 12.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

