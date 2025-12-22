Florida State beats Jacksonville 87-63 behind Somerville’s 23 points

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Martin Somerville scored 23 points to lead five Florida State players scoring in double figures, and…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Martin Somerville scored 23 points to lead five Florida State players scoring in double figures, and the Seminoles cruised past Jacksonville 87-63 on Monday night.

Somerville hit 5 of 10 from long range and all eight of his free-throw attempts. Chauncey Wiggins added 16 points for Florida State (7-6). Alex Steen scored 11 points and Lajae Jones and Thomas Bassong each chipped in with 10 points.

Florida State outrebounded Jacksonville 44-28. Steen led the Seminoles with nine boards and Bassong grabbed eight.

Chris Lockett Jr. scored 18 points for Jacksonville (5-8). Hayden Wood had 13 points.

Florida State opened on a 27-7 run and led 43-21 at the break. Somerville made three 3-poiners and scored 13 points to pace the Seminoles, who hit 8 of 19 shots from long range. Jacksonville shot 8 of 26 (31%) from the floor in the first half and missed 14 of its 16 3-point attempts.

The Seminoles have won 20 straight against the Dolphins since 1988 and lead 49-19 in a series that dates to 1959.

Up next

Florida State: Travels to No. 12 North Carolina in an Atlantic Coast Conference opener on Dec. 30.

Jacksonville: Opens its Atlantic Sun Conference slate on the road against Lipscomb on New Year’s Day.

