Florida International hosts FGCU after Ellerbee’s 42-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-3) at Florida International Panthers (3-3)

Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU visits Florida International after Jordan Ellerbee scored 42 points in FGCU’s 102-100 overtime loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Panthers have gone 3-1 at home. Florida International ranks fourth in college basketball with 13.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Corey Stephenson averaging 4.8 offensive boards.

The Eagles are 1-1 on the road. FGCU averages 87.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Florida International is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 46.5% FGCU allows to opponents. FGCU averages 10.1 more points per game (87.4) than Florida International gives up (77.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephenson is shooting 44.2% and averaging 18.0 points for the Panthers. Julian Mackey is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

J.R. Konieczny is shooting 44.2% and averaging 17.5 points for the Eagles. Ellerbee is averaging 16.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

