Florida Atlantic wins 105-79 against Albany

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Devin Vanterpool’s 24 points helped Florida Atlantic defeat Albany 105-79 on Saturday. Vanterpool also contributed…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Devin Vanterpool’s 24 points helped Florida Atlantic defeat Albany 105-79 on Saturday.

Vanterpool also contributed five rebounds for the Owls (8-3). Devin Williams scored 13 points and added eight rebounds and five blocks. Kanaan Carlyle shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Jaden Kempson led the way for the Great Danes (2-9) with 30 points and two steals. Amir Lindsey added 19 points and two steals for Albany (NY). Isaac Abidde had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.