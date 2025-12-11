Florida Atlantic takes on FGCU, seeks 4th straight victory

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-5) at Florida Atlantic Owls (5-3) Boca Raton, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-5) at Florida Atlantic Owls (5-3)

Boca Raton, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over FGCU.

The Owls are 3-1 in home games. Florida Atlantic ranks fourth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.8 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Eagles are 0-2 in road games. FGCU has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Florida Atlantic makes 40.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than FGCU has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). FGCU averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 3.9 per game Florida Atlantic allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Carstensen is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 8.3 points. Vivian Onugha is shooting 54.5% and averaging 10.3 points.

Sinai Douglas is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Karina Gordon is averaging 8.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

