Florida Atlantic squares off against UMass

UMass Minutewomen (7-1) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (5-5)

Miami; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass and Florida Atlantic play at Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida.

The Owls have a 5-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Florida Atlantic is 1-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Minutewomen are 7-1 in non-conference play. UMass scores 68.9 points while outscoring opponents by 15.0 points per game.

Florida Atlantic averages 63.0 points, 9.1 more per game than the 53.9 UMass gives up. UMass has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 43.8% shooting opponents of Florida Atlantic have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Carstensen is shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 8.7 points. Vivian Onugha is shooting 57.7% and averaging 10.8 points.

Yahmani McKayle is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutewomen, while averaging 15.6 points, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals. Megan Olbrys is averaging 15.1 points and 7.9 rebounds.

