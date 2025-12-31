Florida Atlantic hosts UTSA after Rich’s 25-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (4-8) at Florida Atlantic Owls (8-5) Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -14.5;…

UTSA Roadrunners (4-8) at Florida Atlantic Owls (8-5)

Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -14.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits Florida Atlantic after Macaleab Rich scored 25 points in UTSA’s 71-68 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Owls are 5-1 in home games. Florida Atlantic ranks eighth in the AAC in team defense, giving up 73.6 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-4 away from home. UTSA allows 74.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.4 points per game.

Florida Atlantic averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.9 per game UTSA allows. UTSA averages 71.3 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 73.6 Florida Atlantic gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vanterpool is averaging 16.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Kanaan Carlyle is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

Austin Nunez is averaging 7.3 points for the Roadrunners. Jamir Simpson is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.