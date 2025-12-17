Florida A&M wins 72-65 against Jacksonville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Antonio Baker had 17 points in Florida A&M’s 72-65 win over Jacksonville on Wednesday night. Baker…

Baker had three steals for the Rattlers (3-5). Tyler Shirley scored 15 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds. Jaquan Sanders went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Jaylen Jones finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Dolphins (5-7). Enrico Borio added 15 points for Jacksonville. Charles Caporaso had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

