Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Florida A&M takes on…

Florida A&M takes on Jacksonville, seeks to halt 4-game slide

The Associated Press

December 2, 2025, 4:46 AM

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-4) at Jacksonville Dolphins (3-4)

Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -10.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M looks to end its four-game skid with a win against Jacksonville.

The Dolphins have gone 1-0 in home games. Jacksonville ranks second in the ASUN in team defense, giving up 70.6 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Florida A&M finished 14-17 overall last season while going 4-13 on the road. The Rattlers averaged 12.0 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second-chance points and 8.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up