Florida A&M takes on Jacksonville on 4-game skid

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-4) at Jacksonville Dolphins (3-4)

Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M is looking to break its four-game skid with a victory against Jacksonville.

The Dolphins are 1-0 on their home court. Jacksonville is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

Florida A&M went 14-17 overall a season ago while going 4-13 on the road. The Rattlers shot 44.0% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

