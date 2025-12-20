Florida A&M hosts West Georgia following Jones’ 21-point game

West Georgia Wolves (5-4) at Florida A&M Rattlers (0-9) Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits…

West Georgia Wolves (5-4) at Florida A&M Rattlers (0-9)

Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits Florida A&M after Jasmine Jones scored 21 points in West Georgia’s 116-21 win against the Wesleyan (GA) Wolves.

The Rattlers have gone 0-2 in home games. Florida A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC in rebounding with 29.6 rebounds. Miya Giles-Jones leads the Rattlers with 5.1 boards.

The Wolves have gone 0-4 away from home. West Georgia ranks eighth in the ASUN with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Destiny Jones averaging 5.1.

Florida A&M averages 52.8 points per game, 13.3 fewer points than the 66.1 West Georgia gives up. West Georgia’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points lower than Florida A&M has allowed to its opponents (46.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaniyah McCarthy is scoring 10.3 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Rattlers. Cornelia Ellington is averaging 10.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 27.1%.

Asia Donald is averaging 16.4 points for the Wolves. Jasmine Jones is averaging 14.6 points.

