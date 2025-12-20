Florida A&M faces TCU, aims to end road losing streak

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-6) at TCU Horned Frogs (8-3) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M…

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-6) at TCU Horned Frogs (8-3)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M travels to TCU looking to break its five-game road losing streak.

The Horned Frogs have gone 5-3 at home. TCU has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rattlers have gone 0-5 away from home. Florida A&M is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.9 turnovers per game.

TCU scores 77.2 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 82.3 Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Punch is averaging 14.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.5 blocks for the Horned Frogs. Jayden Pierre is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Antonio Baker is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Rattlers. Jordan Chatman is averaging 10.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.