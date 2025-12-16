Fletcher scores 24 as High Point takes down Mary Baldwin 129-47

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Cam’Ron Fletcher’s 24 points helped High Point defeat Mary Baldwin 129-47 on Tuesday. Fletcher also…

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Cam’Ron Fletcher’s 24 points helped High Point defeat Mary Baldwin 129-47 on Tuesday.

Fletcher also contributed seven rebounds and four steals for the Panthers (9-3). Chase Johnston shot 5 for 10 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Vincent Brady II finished with 14 points.

Rony Hogarth led the Fighting Squirrels in scoring, finishing with 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.