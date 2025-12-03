Fletcher leads High Point against Southern Illinois after 22-point game

Southern Illinois Salukis (4-4) at High Point Panthers (7-1) High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Southern Illinois Salukis (4-4) at High Point Panthers (7-1)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -9.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point takes on Southern Illinois after Cam’Ron Fletcher scored 22 points in High Point’s 93-73 victory over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Panthers have gone 4-0 at home. High Point has a 7-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Salukis are 0-3 in road games. Southern Illinois ranks eighth in the MVC allowing 72.1 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

High Point’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game High Point allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Rob Martin is averaging 14.6 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 46.2%.

Drew Steffe averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Quel’Ron House is averaging 15.5 points and 1.6 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.