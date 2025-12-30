Fletcher, High Point Panthers to visit Solomon, UNC Asheville Bulldogs

High Point Panthers (12-3) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-8) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cam’Ron Fletcher…

High Point Panthers (12-3) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-8)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cam’Ron Fletcher and High Point take on Toyaz Solomon and UNC Asheville on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs are 4-3 on their home court. UNC Asheville is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 0-1 on the road. High Point averages 9.1 turnovers per game and is 12-2 when winning the turnover battle.

UNC Asheville scores 73.7 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 69.0 High Point allows. High Point averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UNC Asheville gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kameron Taylor is averaging 15.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Solomon is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

Fletcher is averaging 17 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Terry Anderson is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 95.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.