Flanagan and Holy Cross host Vermont

Vermont Catamounts (9-3) at Holy Cross Crusaders (4-5) Worcester, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross hosts Vermont…

Vermont Catamounts (9-3) at Holy Cross Crusaders (4-5)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross hosts Vermont after Kaitlyn Flanagan scored 21 points in Holy Cross’ 53-41 victory against the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Crusaders are 2-1 on their home court. Holy Cross gives up 65.2 points and has been outscored by 7.0 points per game.

The Catamounts are 4-2 in road games. Vermont ranks seventh in the America East with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Nikola Priede averaging 8.0.

Holy Cross’ average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 3.8 per game Vermont allows. Vermont has shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Holy Cross have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meg Cahalan is scoring 16.4 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Crusaders. Flanagan is averaging 10.3 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 42.2%.

Priede is averaging 15.7 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Catamounts. Keira Hanson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.