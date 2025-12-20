Finister leads Louisiana against UL Monroe after 20-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-11, 0-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-11, 0-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits UL Monroe after Dorian Finister scored 20 points in Louisiana’s 62-54 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Warhawks are 3-2 in home games. UL Monroe allows 82.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.5 points per game.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-1 in conference games. Louisiana is 1-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

UL Monroe is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Louisiana allows to opponents. Louisiana averages 56.0 points per game, 26.6 fewer points than the 82.6 UL Monroe gives up.

The Warhawks and Ragin’ Cajuns match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: MJ Russell is averaging 17.6 points for the Warhawks. Krystian Lewis is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Finister is scoring 12.3 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Jaxon Olvera is averaging 11.5 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 33.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 74.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 0-10, averaging 55.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

