Fielder scores 22 as Boise State beats Saint Mary’s 68-67

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Drew Fielder scored 22 points as Boise State beat Saint Mary’s 68-67 on Sunday.

Fielder also added six rebounds for the Broncos (8-3). Javan Buchanan scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 7, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds. Pearson Carmichael had nine points and went 3 of 4 from the field.

The Gaels (9-2) were led by Paulius Murauskas, who recorded 21 points and 11 rebounds. Saint Mary’s also got 16 points, six assists and two steals from Joshua Dent. Dillan Shaw finished with 12 points.

Fielder scored 12 points in the first half for Boise State, who led 37-32 at the break. Fielder led Boise State with 10 points in the second half as the Broncos were outscored by four points over the final half but hung on for the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

