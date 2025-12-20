Fielder leads Boise State against Nevada after 22-point performance

Boise State Broncos (8-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (8-3) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -3.5;…

Boise State Broncos (8-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (8-3)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits Nevada after Drew Fielder scored 22 points in Boise State’s 68-67 victory against the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Wolf Pack have gone 6-1 in home games. Nevada scores 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Broncos are 1-0 on the road. Boise State is seventh in the MWC scoring 78.0 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

Nevada’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Boise State gives up. Boise State scores 5.1 more points per game (78.0) than Nevada gives up to opponents (72.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Camper Jr. is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Wolf Pack. Tayshawn Comer is averaging 15.9 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 44.5% over the past 10 games.

Andrew Meadow averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Fielder is averaging 14.5 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

