FGCU visits New Mexico following Hall’s 24-point performance

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-5) at New Mexico Lobos (8-2)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -15.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces FGCU after Jake Hall scored 24 points in New Mexico’s 81-78 victory over the VCU Rams.

The Lobos are 6-0 on their home court. New Mexico averages 82.1 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-2 in road games. FGCU is the ASUN leader with 34.9 rebounds per game led by J.R. Konieczny averaging 7.3.

New Mexico scores 82.1 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 82.6 FGCU allows. FGCU scores 15.9 more points per game (85.8) than New Mexico gives up (69.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is shooting 48.5% and averaging 14.4 points for the Lobos. Antonio Chol is averaging 10.4 points.

Konieczny is averaging 17 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Jordan Ellerbee is averaging 15.4 points.

