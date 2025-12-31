FGCU visits Central Arkansas following Robinson’s 28-point showing

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-7) at Central Arkansas Bears (5-8) Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-7) at Central Arkansas Bears (5-8)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts FGCU after Ty Robinson scored 28 points in Central Arkansas’ 99-82 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Bears have gone 5-1 at home. Central Arkansas is fifth in the ASUN with 15.2 assists per game led by Luke Moore averaging 3.4.

The Eagles are 1-4 in road games. FGCU leads the ASUN scoring 83.2 points per game while shooting 44.9%.

Central Arkansas is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 44.8% FGCU allows to opponents. FGCU averages 9.0 more points per game (83.2) than Central Arkansas allows to opponents (74.2).

The Bears and Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Hunter is averaging 16.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Javion Guy-King is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

J.R. Konieczny is scoring 14.8 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Eagles. Jordan Ellerbee is averaging 16.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 54.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 82.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.