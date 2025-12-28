FGCU hosts Columbia following Avlijas’ 21-point game

Columbia Lions (8-4) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-6) Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Columbia visits…

Columbia Lions (8-4) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-6)

Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia visits FGCU after Marija Avlijas scored 21 points in Columbia’s 70-65 win against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Eagles have gone 2-3 at home. FGCU is sixth in the ASUN scoring 67.5 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Lions are 4-0 in road games. Columbia is second in the Ivy League scoring 73.3 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

FGCU’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Columbia allows. Columbia averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that FGCU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sinai Douglas is scoring 10.4 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Eagles. Karina Gordon is averaging 8.1 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 44.6%.

Riley Weiss averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 28.2% from beyond the arc. Perri Page is shooting 53.5% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

