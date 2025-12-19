FGCU faces UCF, looks to stop 4-game slide

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-6) at UCF Knights (9-1) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: FGCU enters the…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-6) at UCF Knights (9-1)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU enters the matchup against UCF as losers of four straight games.

The Knights are 7-1 on their home court. UCF scores 87.3 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-3 in road games. FGCU is second in the ASUN scoring 83.4 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

UCF scores 87.3 points, 5.4 more per game than the 81.9 FGCU allows. FGCU averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than UCF gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Kugel is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 14.6 points. Jordan Burks is shooting 49.4% and averaging 12.8 points.

J.R. Konieczny is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Jordan Ellerbee is averaging 15.6 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.