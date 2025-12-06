Faulkner leads Samford against Cornell after 22-point game

Cornell Big Red (5-4) at Samford Bulldogs (4-6) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford hosts Cornell after…

Cornell Big Red (5-4) at Samford Bulldogs (4-6)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford hosts Cornell after Dylan Faulkner scored 22 points in Samford’s 83-57 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 in home games. Samford ranks ninth in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 79.6 points while holding opponents to 47.1% shooting.

The Big Red are 2-4 on the road. Cornell averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Samford averages 72.0 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than the 85.0 Cornell allows. Cornell scores 11.6 more points per game (91.2) than Samford gives up to opponents (79.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadin Booth is shooting 36.3% and averaging 17.3 points for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Campbell-Finch is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Cooper Noard is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 19.9 points. Adam Tsang Hinton is averaging 14.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

