Falslev, Utah State Aggies to face the Charlotte 49ers

Utah State Aggies (7-1) at Charlotte 49ers (4-5)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -9.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays Utah State in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The 49ers are 4-1 in home games. Charlotte has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Aggies are 0-1 on the road. Utah State has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Charlotte averages 72.0 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 68.1 Utah State gives up. Utah State has shot at a 50.8% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Charlotte have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Bradford is shooting 47.5% and averaging 15.3 points for the 49ers. Major Freeman is averaging 8.9 points.

Michael Collins Jr. is averaging 21 points for the Aggies. Mason Falslev is averaging 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

