Fallah scores 25, Oklahoma State beats Grand Canyon 84-78, extends win streak to 9 games

PHOENIX (AP) — Parsa Fallah scored 25 points, Kanye Clary made a pair of critical plays in the closing seconds, and Oklahoma State beat Grand Canyon 84-78 on Saturday night at the Jerry Colangelo Classic.

Oklahoma State (9-0) has won nine in a row, its longest win streak since the Cowboys won 11 straight to open the 2006-07 season.

Clary hit a 3-pointer that made it 83-78 with 16 seconds to play and then stole the ball on the other end before Christian Coleman, who finished with 16 points, made a free throw to cap the scoring.

Fallah made 8 of 9 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Jaylen Curry and Anthony Roy scored 16 points apiece for the Cowboys.

Efe Demirel scored 22 points on 10-of-11 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds for Grand Canyon (5-4). Caleb Shaw made 8 of 14 from the field and finished with 19 points and Jaden Henley added 11 points.

Makaih Williams was called for an offensive foul that, after replay review, was upgraded to a Flagrant 1 with 5:40 left. Curry made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line and Clary was called for traveling on Oklahoma State’s ensuing possession. Demirel threw down a dunk to make it 69-all before Roy hit a corner 3 and Coleman converted a three-point play to give the Cowboys a 75-69 lead with 4:17 to play.

Oklahoma State had scored at least 85 points in a program-record eight consecutive games.

Vyctorius Miller (ankle), who leads the Cowboys in scoring (15.9 per game), did not play.

It was the first matchup between the programs.

Up next

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys host Oklahoma on Dec. 13.

Grand Canyon: The Lopes play at home Dec. 13 against Coastal Carolina.

