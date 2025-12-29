Fairleigh Dickinson visits Tyson and Minnesota

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-9) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-5, 1-1 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-9) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-5, 1-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -23.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces Fairleigh Dickinson after Cade Tyson scored 24 points in Minnesota’s 78-50 win over the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Golden Gophers have gone 7-0 in home games. Minnesota averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Knights are 0-7 on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson is fifth in the NEC giving up 74.8 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

Minnesota’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Minnesota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, scoring 22.8 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is shooting 45.4% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Eric Parnell is scoring 10.9 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Knights. Cyril Martynov is averaging 10.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 51.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.