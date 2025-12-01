Fairleigh Dickinson visits Providence on 4-game road skid

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-6) at Providence Friars (4-4) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson will…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-6) at Providence Friars (4-4)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson will attempt to break its four-game road skid when the Knights take on Providence.

The Friars are 3-0 on their home court. Providence ranks second in the Big East in rebounding with 37.5 rebounds. Oswin Erhunmwunse paces the Friars with 7.3 boards.

The Knights are 0-4 in road games. Fairleigh Dickinson leads the NEC with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Taeshaud Jackson averaging 2.3.

Providence averages 90.0 points, 7.7 more per game than the 82.3 Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 72.9 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 86.1 Providence gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is scoring 18.6 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Friars. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 14.9 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 45.1%.

Eric Parnell is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Knights. Cyril Martynov is averaging 10.9 points and 5.6 rebounds.

