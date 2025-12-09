Fairleigh Dickinson plays Fordham, aims to end road skid

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-7) at Fordham Rams (6-4) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson will attempt…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-7) at Fordham Rams (6-4)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson will attempt to break its five-game road slide when the Knights face Fordham.

The Rams are 4-2 on their home court. Fordham is third in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 37.8 rebounds. Rikus Schulte paces the Rams with 8.9 boards.

The Knights have gone 0-5 away from home. Fairleigh Dickinson is fourth in the NEC scoring 73.3 points per game and is shooting 42.2%.

Fordham averages 75.9 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 78.7 Fairleigh Dickinson gives up. Fairleigh Dickinson has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves is shooting 46.8% and averaging 15.8 points for the Rams. Marcus Greene is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Eric Parnell is averaging 11.1 points for the Knights. Cyril Martynov is averaging 10.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.