Fairleigh Dickinson plays Boston College, aims to break road losing streak

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-8) at Boston College Eagles (5-6) Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -17.5; over/under…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-8) at Boston College Eagles (5-6)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -17.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hits the road against Boston College looking to end its six-game road skid.

The Eagles are 4-2 on their home court. Boston College is seventh in the ACC in rebounding with 36.2 rebounds. Aidan Shaw paces the Eagles with 7.5 boards.

The Knights are 0-6 in road games. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 3-5 record against teams above .500.

Boston College is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Boston College gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donald Hand Jr. is scoring 15.1 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Eagles. Fred Payne is averaging 13.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games.

Taeshaud Jackson is averaging 8.4 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Knights. Eric Parnell is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.