Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Kiewiet and Lafayette

Lafayette Leopards (4-4) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (5-3)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette visits Fairleigh Dickinson after Teresa Kiewiet scored 23 points in Lafayette’s 71-60 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The Knights are 3-0 on their home court. Fairleigh Dickinson scores 64.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Leopards have gone 3-3 away from home. Lafayette ranks eighth in the Patriot with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Maddison Krug averaging 1.6.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 64.0 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 64.1 Lafayette gives up. Lafayette has shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Fairleigh Dickinson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Renninger is shooting 46.5% and averaging 16.6 points for the Knights. Madlena Gerke is averaging 12.6 points.

Kiewiet is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Leopards. Talia Zurinskas is averaging 12.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

