Fairleigh Dickinson faces Boston College on 6-game road skid

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-8) at Boston College Eagles (5-6)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson will attempt to break its six-game road losing streak when the Knights take on Boston College.

The Eagles have gone 4-2 at home. Boston College is 3-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Knights have gone 0-6 away from home. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 3-5 record against teams over .500.

Boston College averages 70.4 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 75.0 Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 71.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the 67.5 Boston College allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Forte is averaging 8.2 points for the Eagles. Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 14.6 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the last 10 games.

Joey Niesman is averaging 9.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Knights. Eric Parnell is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

