Evansville visits Western Kentucky following Boone’s 22-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (4-5) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-2)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -12.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky faces Evansville after Armelo Boone scored 22 points in Western Kentucky’s 75-70 win against the Wichita State Shockers.

The Hilltoppers have gone 3-0 in home games. Western Kentucky is third in the CUSA scoring 86.4 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Purple Aces are 0-1 on the road. Evansville averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Western Kentucky is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Evansville allows to opponents. Evansville averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Western Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teagan Moore is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Cameron Haffner is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Connor Turnbull is averaging 13.1 points and two blocks for the Purple Aces. Joshua Hughes is averaging 10.2 points and 5.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

