Evansville visits Saint Louis following Denis’ 24-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (2-6) at Saint Louis Billikens (3-6, 1-0 A-10) St. Louis; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint…

Evansville Purple Aces (2-6) at Saint Louis Billikens (3-6, 1-0 A-10)

St. Louis; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces Evansville after Jahda Denis scored 24 points in Saint Louis’ 76-70 win against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Billikens have gone 2-2 in home games. Saint Louis ranks sixth in the A-10 with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Koerkenmeier averaging 3.2.

The Purple Aces are 0-6 on the road. Evansville is fifth in the MVC with 12.8 assists per game led by Camryn Runner averaging 4.0.

Saint Louis is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Evansville allows to opponents. Evansville’s 35.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Saint Louis has given up to its opponents (39.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zhykera Brown is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 10.7 points. Alexia Nelson is shooting 45.0% and averaging 15.0 points.

Runner is shooting 41.9% and averaging 16.3 points for the Purple Aces. Logan Luebbers Palmer is averaging 13.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

