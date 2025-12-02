Evansville visits Purdue on 5-game road slide

Evansville Purple Aces (2-5) at Purdue Boilermakers (4-3) West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Evansville will aim…

Evansville Purple Aces (2-5) at Purdue Boilermakers (4-3)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville will aim to break its five-game road losing streak when the Purple Aces visit Purdue.

The Boilermakers have gone 4-0 at home. Purdue is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Purple Aces are 0-5 on the road. Evansville is seventh in the MVC scoring 62.6 points per game and is shooting 36.8%.

Purdue’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Evansville gives up. Evansville averages 62.6 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 63.7 Purdue allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Layden is shooting 53.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 9.7 points. Tara Daye is shooting 50.0% and averaging 11.0 points.

Logan Luebbers Palmer is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 14.3 points. Camryn Runner is averaging 16.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.