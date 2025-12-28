Evansville visits Johnson and Bradley

Evansville Purple Aces (4-9, 0-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (9-4, 2-0 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Evansville Purple Aces (4-9, 0-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (9-4, 2-0 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts Evansville after Jaquan Johnson scored 20 points in Bradley’s 73-69 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Braves have gone 6-1 in home games. Bradley ranks eighth in the MVC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by AJ Smith averaging 1.8.

The Purple Aces are 0-2 in MVC play. Evansville allows 72.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.4 points per game.

Bradley averages 78.5 points, 5.7 more per game than the 72.8 Evansville allows. Evansville has shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 43.0% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

The Braves and Purple Aces meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Braves. Alex Huibregtse is averaging 13.2 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Alex Hemenway averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Connor Turnbull is shooting 53.3% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

