Evansville takes on Austin Peay in non-conference action

Austin Peay Governors (4-2) at Evansville Purple Aces (2-7)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville takes on Austin Peay in out-of-conference action.

The Purple Aces have gone 2-0 in home games. Evansville ranks seventh in the MVC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Mireia Mustaros averaging 1.8.

The Governors are 2-0 in road games. Austin Peay is fourth in the ASUN scoring 74.5 points per game and is shooting 47.3%.

Evansville averages 60.2 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 61.3 Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 74.5 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 76.7 Evansville allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Runner is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Logan Luebbers Palmer is averaging 13.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 34.6%.

Anovia Sheals is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Governors. Veronaye Charlton is averaging 12.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

