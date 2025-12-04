Evansville secures 64-52 victory over Ball State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Connor Turnbull had 21 points in Evansville’s 64-52 win over Ball State on Wednesday. Turnbull had…

Turnbull had 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Purple Aces (4-5). AJ Casey scored nine points while going 3 of 7 and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line and added 11 rebounds. Trent Hundley shot 3 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Armoni Zeigler finished with 17 points and three steals for the Cardinals (3-6). Devon Barnes added 11 points for Ball State. Kayden Fish also had 10 points.

The game was close heading into the half, as Evansville held a one-point lead, 33-32. Turnbull paced their team in scoring through the first half with 11 points. Evansville took the lead for good with 11:30 left in the second half. Turnbull helped their team pull away for the victory with 10 second-half points.

Up next

Evansville’s next game is Saturday against Western Kentucky on the road. Ball State hosts South Dakota State on Tuesday.

