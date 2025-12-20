Evansville plays Drake after Hundley’s 20-point performance

Drake Bulldogs (6-6, 0-1 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-8, 0-1 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drake Bulldogs (6-6, 0-1 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-8, 0-1 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville faces Drake after Trent Hundley scored 20 points in Evansville’s 83-78 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Purple Aces have gone 3-3 in home games. Evansville is ninth in the MVC with 13.9 assists per game led by Leif Moeller averaging 3.7.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 against MVC opponents. Drake ranks fourth in the MVC giving up 69.5 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

Evansville’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Drake allows. Drake averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Evansville gives up.

The Purple Aces and Bulldogs face off Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Turnbull is averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Purple Aces. Moeller is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalen Quinn is averaging 18.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Okku Federiko is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 80.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.