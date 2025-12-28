Evansville hosts Murray State after Runner’s 22-point showing

Murray State Racers (9-2) at Evansville Purple Aces (2-10, 0-1 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Evansville…

Murray State Racers (9-2) at Evansville Purple Aces (2-10, 0-1 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts Murray State after Camryn Runner scored 22 points in Evansville’s 75-66 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Purple Aces are 2-1 on their home court. Evansville is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.2 turnovers per game.

The Racers are 3-2 on the road. Murray State ranks seventh in the MVC with 12.4 assists per game led by Haven Ford averaging 4.1.

Evansville is shooting 34.7% from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Murray State allows to opponents. Murray State averages 7.0 more points per game (82.4) than Evansville allows to opponents (75.4).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Runner is averaging 16 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Purple Aces. Logan Luebbers Palmer is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sharnecce Currie-Jelks is averaging 20.6 points and 10 rebounds for the Racers. Halli Poock is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 62.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Racers: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

