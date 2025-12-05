Evans scores 19 in UC Irvine’s 73-60 win over UC Riverside

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Evans’ 19 points helped UC Irvine defeat UC Riverside 73-60 on Thursday in a Big…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Evans’ 19 points helped UC Irvine defeat UC Riverside 73-60 on Thursday in a Big West Conference opener.

Evans added eight rebounds and five blocks for the Anteaters (6-4, 1-0). Jurian Dixon shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Jovan Jester Jr. had 13 points and shot 4 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. Andre Henry scored 10 points.

Marqui Worthy led the way for the Highlanders (4-5, 0-1) with 26 points and eight rebounds. UC Riverside also got 12 points and three blocks from Osiris Grady. Andrew Henderson also had 10 points and six rebounds.

Both teams play again on Saturday. UC Irvine hosts CSU Northridge and UC Riverside travels to play Cal Poly.

