Estupinan leads Omaha against UMKC

Omaha Mavericks (2-13) at UMKC Roos (2-10)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits UMKC after Sarai Estupinan scored 35 points in Omaha’s 90-81 victory over the Briar Cliff Chargers.

The Roos are 2-4 in home games. UMKC averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mavericks are 0-7 in road games. Omaha gives up 80.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 24.8 points per game.

UMKC’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Omaha gives up. Omaha’s 34.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.9 percentage points lower than UMKC has allowed to its opponents (44.4%).

The Roos and Mavericks meet Wednesday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Bennett is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Roos, while averaging 17 points and 1.8 steals. Elauni Bennett is averaging 16.1 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Avril Smith is averaging 2.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Mavericks. Estupinan is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roos: 1-9, averaging 69.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 53.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.