Esmeraldo and Lipscomb host Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-5) at Lipscomb Bisons (4-4) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-5) at Lipscomb Bisons (4-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on Tennessee Tech after Mateo Esmeraldo scored 22 points in Lipscomb’s 88-77 win against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Bisons have gone 2-0 at home. Lipscomb is fourth in the ASUN with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Asman averaging 4.9.

The Golden Eagles are 1-4 in road games. Tennessee Tech is sixth in the OVC with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Jacobe Whitted averaging 5.7.

Lipscomb averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 9.8 per game Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asman is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Bisons. Ethan Duncan is averaging 10.6 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 39.7%.

Mekhi Cameron is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. JaJuan Nicholls is averaging 11.0 points and 5.0 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.