Erickson leads Montana State against Oregon after 27-point game

Montana State Bobcats (6-2) at Oregon Ducks (10-1, 0-1 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana…

Montana State Bobcats (6-2) at Oregon Ducks (10-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State visits Oregon after Teagan Erickson scored 27 points in Montana State’s 99-57 victory against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Ducks have gone 6-0 in home games. Oregon is 8-1 against opponents over .500.

The Bobcats have gone 2-2 away from home. Montana State leads the Big Sky with 16.1 assists. Taylee Chirrick paces the Bobcats with 4.6.

Oregon averages 79.8 points, 14.5 more per game than the 65.3 Montana State allows. Montana State scores 23.7 more points per game (80.5) than Oregon gives up to opponents (56.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Fiso is shooting 56.3% and averaging 15.5 points for the Ducks. Mia Jacobs is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Chirrick is averaging 18.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 4.6 steals for the Bobcats. Addison Harris is averaging 18.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.