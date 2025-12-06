Eric Dibami, Corey Stephenson lead Florida International over Jacksonville 88-65

MIAMI (AP) — Eric Dibami and Corey Stephenson both scored 14 points in Florida International’s 88-65 victory over Jacksonville on…

MIAMI (AP) — Eric Dibami and Corey Stephenson both scored 14 points in Florida International’s 88-65 victory over Jacksonville on Saturday.

Dibami also had six rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Panthers (5-3). Stephenson added five rebounds and three steals. Brit Harris had 12 points and shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Dolphins (4-5) were led by Chris Lockett Jr., with 15 points, four assists and two steals.

Florida International took the lead with 15:23 left in the first half and did not trail again. Dibami led the team with 10 points to help put them up 41-23 at the break.

