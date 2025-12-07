Emmanuel Stephen, Kimani Hamilton rally UNLV to 75-74 victory over Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Emmanuel Stephen posted a double-double, and Kimani Hamilton made the second of two free throws with…

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Emmanuel Stephen posted a double-double, and Kimani Hamilton made the second of two free throws with two seconds remaining to rally UNLV to a 75-74 victory over Stanford on Sunday.

Hamilton’s free throw came 12 seconds after Ebuka Okorie made the second of two foul shots to tie it.

Stephen, a 7-foot sophomore, totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Rebels (4-5), who improve to 2-0 on the road. He made 7 of 12 shots.

Hamilton scored 15 on 6-for-12 shooting with four steals and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 15 on 5-for-9 shooting with a 3-pointer. Tyrin Jones scored 11 off the bench.

Okorie had 18 points on 4-for-16 shooting to lead the Cardinal (7-2), who fall to 5-2 at home. He made 9 of 12 free throws and committed six of Stanford’s 16 turnovers. Agarwal hit three 3-pointers and scored 13, while Benny Gealer made three 3s and scored 11.

Agarwal came off the bench to hit two 3-pointers and score 10 to help Stanford take a slim 39-38 lead at halftime. Stephen had 10 points to pace UNLV.

Agarwal hit from deep and Ebuka Okorie made the second of two free throws to give the Cardinal their largest lead 31-22 with 6:25 remaining in the first half. Stephen had a pair of dunks to finish off a 16-8 run from there and the Rebels cut the deficit to one at the break.

UNLV controlled matters in the paint, outscoring Stanford 48-28.

Up next

Stanford: At San Jose State on Saturday.

UNLV: Hosts Tennessee State on Saturday in the Jack Jones Classic.

