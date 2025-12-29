Emery’s 29 lead Cleveland State over IU Indianapolis 99-86

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chevalier Emery’s 29 points helped Cleveland State defeat IU Indianapolis 99-86 on Monday. Emery shot 8 for…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chevalier Emery’s 29 points helped Cleveland State defeat IU Indianapolis 99-86 on Monday.

Emery shot 8 for 13 and 12 of 14 from the free-throw line for the Vikings (5-10, 1-3 Horizon League). Dayan Nessah scored 23 points while shooting 7 of 12 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line, adding eight rebounds. Jaidon Lipscomb had 15 points and shot 4 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

The Jaguars (4-11, 0-4) were led in scoring by Kyler D’Augustino, who finished with 27 points and three steals. IU Indianapolis also got 18 points and seven assists from Finley Woodward, and Matt Compas had 17 points and seven assists.

