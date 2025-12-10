Emanuel Sharp scores 23, No. 7 Houston beats Jackson State 80-38

HOUSTON (AP) — Emanuel Sharp scored 23 points, Isiah Harwell added 20 points and No. 7 Houston won its third…

HOUSTON (AP) — Emanuel Sharp scored 23 points, Isiah Harwell added 20 points and No. 7 Houston won its third straight game, routing Jackson State, 80-38 on Wednesday night.

Sharp had 19 points in the first half on 6 of 7 shooting, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers, as the Cougars (9-1) built a 40-16 lead at the half.

Sharp and Harwell combined to shoot 16 of 25 from the field and were 9 of 17 on 3 pointers for the game. Sharp had his second straight game scoring at least 20 points as he had 27 points on six 3 pointers in the Cougars’ 82-67 win over Florida State on Saturday night.

Houston shot 48% and was 11 of 33 on 3-pointers. The Cougars forced 25 turnovers and converted them into 30 points. Houston also held dominant advantages in bench points (40-11), points in the paint (24-4) and second chance points (25-3).

Jayme Mitchell Jr. scored 12 points to lead Jackson State (1-8). The Tigers shot 29.5% and were 9 of 28 on 3-pointers.

Jackson State connected on 5 of its first 6 3-point attempts and trailed 21-16 with 10 1/2 minutes remaining in the first half after a 3-pointer by Mike Williams. Houston finished the half on a 19-0 run, with Sharp scoring 11 points. The Tigers missed their last 13 field goal attempts of the half.

Up next

Jackson State: Travels to Northwestern on Saturday.

Houston: Hosts New Orleans on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.